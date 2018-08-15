Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chemotherapy nurses have introduced a pioneering service to treat patients at work.

Glen Crisp, 50, from Cheshire is one of those benefiting from the service that allows them to receive treatment for cancer in their workplace.

Still in the early phases and only suitable for eligible patients it is delivered by nurses from The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Merseyside, one of the UK’s leading cancer centres.

The initiative was launched earlier this year as part of a Clatterbridge in the Community project which has been running for more than three years. This has seen suitable patients being treated at home with chemotherapy and other treatments.

The extension into the work place involves a highly-trained specialist chemotherapy nurse from the cancer centre visiting the patient and delivering their cancer treatment in a safe and suitable area.

Frances Yip, general manager for chemotherapy services at the Clatterbridge centre said: “Our aim is to make the treatment journey as smooth as possible for all of our patients.

“Getting back to work is a really important part of this journey for many of our patients and we want to do everything we can to help them do that while they are still receiving vital treatment in a safe and comfortable environment.

“For some patients it can be a struggle and extra stress travelling to our clinics for treatment particularly if they are back at work.

“Treatment at work is a great way to avoid that stress and help people continue their treatment and combine it with their lives in a stress-free way.”

Glen received her Herceptin injections at M&J Seafood in Birchwood, North Cheshire, where she works in accounts.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2017 she said: “My employers have been brilliant all the way through my treatment and were only too happy to help when I asked about getting treatment at work.

“It is great as I could get back to work straight after my injection whereas I used to lose a whole day every time I had to have treatment. It really helped make life normal again.”

The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre delivers more than 55,000 outpatient chemotherapy treatments every year, including those delivered in the community and at nurse-led clinics held in seven district general hospitals across Merseyside and Cheshire.

The centre’s services are said to be one of the most comprehensive networks of chemotherapy clinics in the UK.

The NHS trust, rated as ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission watchdog, employs more than 1,200 staff and treats more than 28,000 patients each year with solid tumours and blood cancer.

It combines world-class clinical services, research and academic excellence, providing non-surgical cancer treatment including pioneering chemotherapy, radiotherapy and eye proton therapy.