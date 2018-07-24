Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A visual stylist team stepped in to give a Chester charity shop main window a complete makeover.

The team of 16 M&S visual merchandisers who all work at the retail giant’s Cheshire Oaks superstore took on a team building exercise and revamped the main shop window displays at Hope House Hospices Frodsham Street store in Chester.

And according to the shop manager, Vicki Jones, the team of 15 girls and one man did a wonderful job.

She said: “Our window display looks amazing. It looked great before but the M&S team are really trained and took the window display up another level. We are so grateful.

“It certainly seems to have made a difference as once the team finished we had one of best trading days ever. We are really grateful to the whole M&S team and for thinking of Hope House.”

Jamie-Lee Rowlands and Anne Morris, the M&S Cheshire Oaks visual managers, said: “The idea was to set up a team and dress the windows of a Chester charity shop.

“We chose Hope House as it’s a fantastic charity that does some amazing work.

“We decided on a festival theme to celebrate summer and used garments and hardware items already in the shop.

“We are delighted with the end result and hope it will help drive sales and raise more money for the charity.”

Nicola Sciarrillo, Hope House Children’s Hospices area fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to the whole M&S visual merchandising team for their hard work.

“The two windows at our Frodsham Street shop look amazing and really professional.

“There is an art and skill to getting a shop window just right and the M&S team have certainly achieved that.

“The team’s amazing support really helps as it’s vital we continue to raise funds to support local children and families when they need us most.

“No one should suffer the death of a child alone.

“Sadly, three local children die each week, and currently Hope House can only afford to help one of these families.

“We are committed to changing this.

“Our shops raise a considerable amount of money each year that helps us to deliver the services we do.

“We are always in need of donations of good quality items that we can sell and would ask people to think of us when deciding who to support with donations.”

To find out more about Hope House Children’s Hospices please visit www.hopehouse.org.uk