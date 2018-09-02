Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A milestone moment is coming up in the 21st birthday £40m expansion of Cheshire Oaks.

The McArthurGlen designer outlet close to the M56 and M53 has revealed work will start shortly on the long awaited new footbridge linking the retail haven to nearby Hylton Court and Thornton Road.

McArthurGlen believes the installation of the new link will improve accessibility for the 2,600 employees who currently work at the centre and encourage more shoppers to discover Ellesmere Port town.

The phased mega makeover of the centre started construction in February this year with the new footbridge to be located to the north of the designer outlet.

Already the largest designer outlet in the UK with over 145 stores, the expansion will see an additional 25 new premium fashion, food and beverage brands as well as new attractions including a children’s play zone, expanded community space and a Changing Places facility.

In addition a new decked car park that partially opened in July is set to open in full by mid-October.

Overall, McArthurGlen says the expansion will create over 300 new jobs for the local community, maintaining its position as the principal employer in Ellesmere Port.

International consultancy and construction company Mace Group, based in London, who are running the makeover, will be managing the installation of the new link.

They say work will be starting at 4pm on Sunday September 9 continuing through to completion at 3am on Monday, September 10. An exclusion zone will be set up from which people can safely watch the scheme.

Once the bridge has been installed Mace will start on the construction of new footpaths and complete some additional works to the bridge, due to be up and running in October.

Kenny Murray, centre manager at the designer outlet, said: “This is a landmark moment for our latest expansion and demonstrates our ambition to support the local community by creating better connectivity between Cheshire Oaks and Ellesmere Port town.

“With a phased completion starting this autumn we look forward to introducing exciting new brands and facilities for the eight million shoppers who visit us every year as well as hundreds of new jobs.”

Neil Hennessey, regional director at Mace added: “The safety of the centre’s staff and visitors, as well as the area’s local residents, is our number one priority and we ask that during this installation onlookers respect the exclusion zone.”