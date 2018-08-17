Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers from the roads policing unit are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Ellesmere Port in which three people were hurt.

The collision occurred at 12.12pm on Thursday, August 16 between a black Vauxhall Zafira and a black Toyota Prius at the roundabout on Stanney Woods Avenue near the entrance to the Marks and Spencer car park at Cheshire Oaks.

Three people were taken to Aintree Hospital, one with minor injuries and two with serious injuries.

The roundabout and Lloyd Drive, near to the entrance of Marks & Spencer’s car park, was shut by police for most of the afternoon as emergency services attended the scene.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said a woman was airlifted to Aintree Hospital after sustaining serious injuries and a man who was in the other car was taken to the same hospital by land ambulance, also with serious injuries.

It is unclear what nature of injuries the third person sustained in the collision.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 156180.

Information can also be submitted online at https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries.

To submit dashcam footage to police go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage