Part of the Markle sparkle magic will again be on offer at Cheshire Oaks in the autumn.

With rare Welsh gold in the news thanks to the new Duchess of Sussex and THAT wedding, North Wales based jewellers Clogau are looking forward to relocating into a larger store in the new development at Britain’s largest outlet village.

Clogau, who work with the precious metal, moved into Cheshire Oaks’ upmarket Quarter in 2011.

The shop closed on a temporary basis in July with the new premises nearby in prospect as part of the village’s multi-million pound 20th birthday makeover.

Now the jewellers have been able to open four new stores thanks to the patronage of Welsh gold by the former actress.

The duchess, who wed Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, wears a wedding ring with gold from the Clogau St David’s mine in north Wales, carrying on a royal tradition of 95 years.

The custom of using Welsh gold for wedding rings was started by the late Queen Mother in 1923 and Welsh gold has been used for royal brides ever since.

This has seen the Queen Mother’s wedding ring, the Queen’s in 1947, Princess Margaret’s in 1960, the Princess Royal’s in 1973 and that of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981 all being made from the same nugget.

A Clogau spokesperson said: “It’s nice to have an association with the modern royal family and to see them carrying on the tradition.”

Overall up to 30 jobs will be created at the new stores with the company already employing 120 people.

The spokesperson added: “With the UK high street facing tough trading times Clogau’s expansion brings a much-needed boost to the local economies where the new stores will be located.”

Welsh gold went into making the Duchess of York’s ring in 1986. The Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding ring was also crafted from Welsh gold.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s ring was created from a nugget of Welsh gold given to the Duke of Cambridge by his grandmother the Queen as a gift to mark his 2011 wedding.

Meghan’s ring was also fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold gifted by the Queen.

A second generation family business Clogau says some of the same rare gold is contained within each piece of their jewellery, making it some of the most exclusive in the world.

The content of Welsh gold can be identified by a Welsh dragon stamp and other unique marks. Clogau is now said to be one of Wales’ most recognisable brands.