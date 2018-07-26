Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Oaks is offering family fun and extended opening hours over the summer break.

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet says its award-winning Summer Social is back to entertain and delight the whole family over the school holidays.

Shoppers can head to the open-air summer plaza, located opposite Nike, at the village which was the first designer outlet in the country.

Still the largest, it celebrated its 21st birthday in 2016 and offers more than 145 boutiques, restaurants and cafés.

People can soak up the sun while quenching their thirst at the pop-up cocktail bar, indulging at the barbecue grill shack or cooling down with an ice cream.

Adults can sit back and relax while children unleash their wild side and enjoy bungee trampolines and water walkers.

Centre manager Kenny Murray said: “We look forward to hosting our Summer Social at Cheshire Oaks this year as it is always a favourite amongst our visitors.

“The pop-up is the perfect place to enjoy the heatwave and brings an enhanced guest experience to the exceptional leisure activities and shopping the centre has to offer all year round.”

Over the six week summer holidays the centre has extended its normal shopping opening hours to 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday to enable visitors to throng the malls at leisure.