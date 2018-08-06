Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eight cyclists from Cheshire Oaks-based Mitchell Group have covered themselves in glory by completing the 182 mile trip from Chester to Cardiff in just 24 hours to raise money for regional cerebral palsy charity Stick ‘n’ Step.

Mitchell Group represents the Mazda Skoda and Lexus car franchises for Cheshire and North Wales.

The team has raised more than £5,300 so far for Stick ‘n’ Step, which is enough money to sponsor a child’s place at the charity for a year.

The team left Mitchell HQ at Cheshire Oaks at 1pm on Friday and cycled 180 miles to reach Cardiff’s picturesque harbour front just 24 hours later.

Stick ‘n’ Step offers support services to children with cerebral palsy and their families.

The charity provides the children with totally free of charge conductive education sessions, allowing them to gain the skills they need to live independent lives.

More than 80 children from across the region attend these sessions weekly or twice weekly at the charity’s Wallasey and Runcorn centres.

To donate to Mitchell Group’s 24 hour cycle challenge, please visit www.justgiving.com/teams/mitchellgroupc2c or to find out more about Stick ‘n’ Step and how you can help the charity, please go to www.sticknstep.org or contact Janet Ratcliffe on 0151 638 0888 or email janet@sticknstep.org.