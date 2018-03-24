Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nurseries and toddlers in Cheshire raised £4,770 for children’s charity Barnardo’s during last summer’s Big Toddle.

Children and families from nurseries and playgroups across Cheshire toddled a half mile walk to raise money for vulnerable children while dressed in their brightest outfits for the theme of ‘colours’.

The total raised included youngsters from Neston raising £1,250, infants from Macclesfield raising £1,213, toddlers from Northwich raising £943, little ones in Crewe raising £875, and tots in Wilmslow and Chester raising £324 and £115 respectively.

Barnardo’s is now encouraging nurseries, schools and families across Cheshire to put their best foot forward and sign up to the 2018 Toddle events, to help the charity support more children and families in the region.

The 2018 Big Toddle week runs from June 18-24 and for the second year is being run in partnership with the much-loved CBeebies TV show, Teletubbies.

This year’s theme is ‘nature’ with lots of opportunities for creative dressing up as animals, insects, flowers or even jungle creatures.

Barnardo’s regional director Lynn Perry said: “The Big Toddle is a great opportunity for under-fives to have fun with their friends and families and raise money to help disadvantaged children.

“The nature theme means youngsters and their families can be really imaginative with fancy dress ideas and Barnardo’s has some great resources to help everyone taking part and to enjoy the great outdoors.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in last year’s Big Toddle. We hope even more communities, nurseries and families will get involved with our 2018 events, to help us continue funding our vital work with vulnerable children, young people, parents and carers in the region.”

Since 1997, the Big Toddle has raised almost £15 million. In 2017, thousands of under-fives across the UK toddled their way towards raising more than £265,350 to help Barnardo’s transform the lives of vulnerable youngsters.

Parents, carers and playgroups are being encouraged to organise their own toddle events, which could include holding a community Big Toddle, one for close families and friends or one organised by a local nursery or primary school.

Those who register will receive a Big Toddle pack containing information and fundraising ideas, as well as access to exclusive nature-themed early years learning resources.

Go to www.bigtoddle.co.uk or call 0800 008 7005 to register or find out more.