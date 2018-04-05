Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stylish mums braved the catwalk to raise money for charity.

The event, held at Delamere C of E Academy on Stoney Lane, Delamere, was in support of Elle for Elle, a charity set up last year by friends Rachel O’Hare from Knutsford and Lynette Page-Collin from Kelsall to help women left homeless by domestic abuse or other crises.

Elle for Elle provides beauty products and toiletries to women’s refuges to help residents maintain dignity and self-esteem during the most difficult times of their lives.

The school’s hall was packed with fashion fans who donated their unused products before watching the ladies strut their stuff.

Now bags of toiletries and cosmetics will be distributed to refuges across the area.

Lynette, a professional make-up artist, said: “We’ve been thinking of different ways of raising awareness and enticing people to donate their unwanted products.

“Most women have bathrooms full of stuff they don’t want or will never need yet they can make such a difference to others who have nothing.

“I’ve visited several refuges and spoken to women there and the stories I’ve heard were heart-breaking beyond belief. Anything we can do to brighten their days is worth doing.”

She added: “Beauty goes hand-in-hand with fashion so the show was a perfect way to get people to come together and be involved.

“It went really well and we’re really grateful to the ladies who were our gorgeous models and everyone who came along to support us.

“We’ve now got loads of great stuff we’ll be delivering over the next few weeks and we also raised more than £600 which will go towards the purchase of more much-needed products.

“Our mission is growing rapidly and both Rachel and I are over the moon with the amount of people helping.”

Mother-of-three Lynette, who has 21 years’ experience in the beauty industry and her own cosmetics range, became determined to find a positive use for all her unwanted cosmetics.

She got in touch with Women’s Housing Action Group (WHAG) which offers housing and support to homeless vulnerable women and Elle for Elle was born.

Donations stock the bathrooms at various refuges which provide temporary accommodation and help to women and children escaping domestic abuse.

Lynette and Rachel say they are grateful to Abi Fisher fashion in Willington who supplied the clothes for the show.

They would also like to thank Style.Me in Cuddington, Stella and Dot, Tropic Skincare, Hoity Toity shoes, Piste wine bar, as well as BooHoo clothing who are supporting the campaign.

For those who would like to give to Elle for Elle a collection point has been set up at St John’s Church, Knutsford.

Alternatively to organise your own collection contact Lynette at Elleforelleuk@gmail.com.