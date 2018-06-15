Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fracking and building on green belt land were among the issues to come under the spotlight when a Cheshire MP met the head of the Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

The trust looks after 45 nature reserves and habitats ranging from grasslands and wet meadows to reedbeds, coastal dunes and wetlands, providing a home for a range of rare species.

During the meeting Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury (Lab) and Charlotte Harris, chief executive officer at the trust, spoke about a range of issues facing the countryside in his constituency from the badger cull and fracking to the possible effect of changes to planning laws which could impact on green belt land.

Mr Amesbury said: “The trust do some fantastic work in Weaver Vale and beyond from helping to preserve our areas of natural beauty to working with people who have mental health issues, getting them out into the countryside as a means of therapy.

“We spoke about the impact that fracking could have on our countryside as well as planning regulation changes that could see some of those areas built on for the very first time.

“I’ll be taking forward some of the issues we talked about in Parliament and look forward to a great working relationship with them.”