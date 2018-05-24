Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall has been mixing up a whole new flavour of excitement for this summer including their new Playhouse, especially installed for a series of shows with Pop Up Entertainment called Mythical Mayhem at the Farm.

Taking place in three tipis, which have been put up near the site’s racing track Silvercone especially for the event, the magical performances, featuring creatures such as mermaids and unicorns, will be held four times a day.

The 35 minute performances will run in June and will be fully scripted, with singing, dancing and interactive pantomime style entertainment.

General manager of The Ice Cream Farm, Katie Lewis, said: “We’re ecstatic to be working with Pop Up Entertainment this summer and look forward to introducing our new Playhouse to visitors.

“Mythical Mayhem has been specially created just for the Ice Cream Farm, and we look forward to welcoming guests to what promises to be an unforgettable and thoroughly entertaining experience.”

Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £6 for children.

To purchase your ticket, visit: www.theicecreamfarm.co.uk/the-playhouse/

For further information on The Ice Cream Farm, please visit www.theicecreamfarm.co.uk.