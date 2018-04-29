Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crime in Cheshire has soared by a whopping 36.4% with violence against the person up by a worrying 43%.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics reveal 82,443 crimes in the county for the year ending December 2017.

The 36% crime hike in Cheshire is the third highest rise out of all 43 police forces in England and Wales after Durham (40%) and Greater Manchester (37%).

But Cheshire Constabulary points out improved recording of crime is responsible for part of the huge jump – which could help explain the massive 96% surge in stalking and harassment.

Public order offences were up by 124%, sexual offences rose 34%, robbery jumped by 33%, theft increased by 13% and burglary went up by 6%.

Darren Martland, deputy chief constable of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Recorded crime increased across England and Wales between December 2016 and December 2017.

“While it is disappointing that recorded crime in Cheshire rose as much as it did between that period, it is important to understand the reasons behind this.

“It is partly due to the fact that improved crime recording processes have led to the recording of incidents such as disorder in a public area, which had previously been recorded as anti-social behaviour.

“The improvements that have been made to the crime recording process are most notable for public order offences, violent offences and sexual offences, which all rose significantly in Cheshire over the one-year period.

“These crime recording changes were brought in nationally to ensure that victims of crime receive the service they deserve.

“There were also increases in crimes that we would not expect to be significantly affected by changes to crime recording, such as shoplifting, vehicle offences and burglary. However, it is important to note that this is part of a national trend regarding these crimes.”

There were also falls in certain crimes in Cheshire over the one-year period, including theft from a person, robbery against a business and drug possession.

DCC Martland said: “We will continue to do everything we can to reduce the number of victims of any crime in Cheshire and our aim is to make the county a safer place to live, work and visit.

“Our officers and staff are committed to working tirelessly alongside colleagues in the Special Constabulary and a number of different agencies – in the public, private and voluntary sector – in order to prevent crime, support victims and protect vulnerable people.”

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane, who was elected to represent the Labour Party , said: “We have seen a surge in vehicle thefts and burglaries – particularly those linked to family gold – in certain areas across the county recently and the constabulary has committed a vast amount of resources to help catch those responsible and prevent further incidents.

“However, what I am keen to understand is if there is any link between the increase in acquisitive offences, such as shoplifting, and the impact the introduction of austerity measures, like Universal Credit, is having on society.

“My role as commissioner is to hold the acting chief constable to account on behalf of all Cheshire residents and I will be working very closely with her to understand why we’re seeing an increase in these types of offences.”

The commissioner has invited acting chief constable Janette McCormick to give a presentation at the next scrutiny board meeting, which will be held in public at Winsford HQ on May 9 from 10am, to help residents understand the rise in recorded crime.

■ Victims of crime in Cheshire are encouraged to report it to Cheshire police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999. or crime prevention advice click here . For advice on the support available for victims of crime visit the website .