More than 50 handbags filled with toiletries donated by staff from Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) have been distributed to women in homeless shelters.

Managers at CWP called on staff to donate their unwanted handbags and toiletries to be given to local homeless women in support of National Women’s Day.

An overwhelming number of donations were received resulting in 55 handbags being filled with items such as deodorant, sanitary towels, toothpaste and hairbrushes.

Clinical service manager Chrissie Evans and personal assistant Helen Morgan distributed the filled handbags to the Salvation Army in Crewe and Winsford, a shelter for young mothers in Macclesfield and to the housing and health link worker at Cheshire East Council.

Roisin Reynolds, acting general manager for CWP Central and East services, said: “Chrissie and I were overwhelmed by the number of donations we received.

“It truly goes to show just how person-centred our staff are and I’m really proud of what we’ve collectively achieved.”

Chrissie added: “All the recipients were really appreciative of the handbags and thanked us for our staff’s generosity.”

Captain Dawn Lacey from Winsford Salvation Army said: “We are always happy to receive donations and are so thankful for the handbags and toiletries that were dropped off recently by CWP staff.

“We help people on a regular basis and without such donations we could not do what we do. Thank you to all who gave so willingly.”

Sheena Cumiskey, chief executive for CWP, said: “Seeing the commitment our staff have to helping vulnerable people is a wonderful example of the person-centred approach we adopt here at CWP. I am hugely proud of everyone who donated.”