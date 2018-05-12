Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A golf day raised more than £26,000 for charity.

A field of over 160 golf enthusiasts gathered at Pryors Hayes Golf Club near Chester to take part in Stick ‘n’ Step’s 11th annual golf day.

The charity, based in Cheshire and Wirral, provides totally free of charge conductive education sessions to children and young people with cerebral palsy and their families from across the north west.

It saw more than 40 four-ball teams raising over £26,380 at the event organised by the charity’s ambassador, Sky Sports commentator Rob Palmer, and sponsored once again by Grenson Motors from Crewe.

Several famous faces from the world of sport took part in the event including Liverpool legends Jason McAteer and Robbie Fowler, Everton greats Kevin Ratcliffe and Derek Mountfield plus an ex-Manchester United team, featuring Stuart Pearson, Alex Stepney, Frank Stapleton and Arthur Albiston.

(Image: Stick 'n' Step)

The winning team included and was captained by The Voice’s Ally Mac while the day of golf was rounded off by evening entertainment kicked off by Ally as well as a charity auction and a grand prize giving ceremony, all ensuring the event went with a swing.

Following the day Rob said: “Every year I am so proud to take part in this fantastic event and so pleased at the level of support shown for Stick ‘n Step by golfing enthusiasts from across the north west.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be involved in this, the 11th year of the event and I hope everyone taking part enjoyed it as much as I did.”

Sarah Smithson, operations manager at Stick ‘n’ Step, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in the golf or helped behind the scenes to make this event possible.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Rob Palmer, all our sponsors and to Pryors Hayes Golf Club for hosting this, one of our biggest fundraising events of the year.”

(Image: Stick 'n' Step)

Stick ‘n’ Step says their sessions allow children to gain the skills they need to live independent lives.

Over 80 children from across the region attend their sessions weekly or twice weekly at their two centres in Wallasey and Runcorn.

To find out how to help fundraising or to access support from Stick ‘n’ Step, call the Wallasey centre on 0151 638 0888 or the Runcorn centre on 01928 573777. For more information on the charity, visit www.sticknstep.org .