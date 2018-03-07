Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire golf club is joining the drive to encourage more women to take up golf by hosting a special open day.

Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club, which is located in Whitegate near Northwich, is running a free taster session for women on Sunday, April 15.

The event takes place from 3pm-5pm and offers any women who are interested in taking up the sport the ideal opportunity to learn about what is involved.

The club’s PGA professional Ben Derbyshire and his assistant Brian Cassidy will be providing free golf tuition and introducing the new players to different aspects of the game.

Women club members will also be on hand to support Ben and Brian and chat about the sport and everything that the club has to offer.

After the golf those taking part will have chance to relax with a drink in the clubhouse which is set inside the beautiful Vale Royal Abbey and has stunning views across the golf course.

After the taster session follow-up coaching will also be available to newcomers to the sport who are interested in developing their skills with six-week blocks of lessons for beginners which Ben and Brian will be offering on a Thursday and a Sunday.

As part of Vale Royal Abbey’s pathway into golf, six-week blocks of lessons will then be available for improvers along with a trial membership offer giving an insight into club life and the chance to get out and play on the course.

Cheshire Club Support Officer for England Golf Alison Lysons said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Ben and the team at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club to develop this programme to attract new women into the game.

“It’s great to see the club’s owners get behind the initiative and help create a pathway into membership for them.

“Hopefully lots of women will take up the opportunity to visit the club and see what it has to offer.”

For further information contact Ben Derbyshire, Head PGA Professional, on 01606 301291 option 4 or email golfpro@vra.co.uk