The popular annual Cheshire Game and Country Fair is back again in 2018, with the usual blend of family and countryside entertainment; exciting displays in the three busy arenas, or one of the many smaller rings; have a go activities for the children and absolutely loads to buy, see and do.

It really is a family day out, with something to captivate the youngest to the oldest – and including the family dog.

Add to this, and included in the entrance price, is the Fourteenth English Open Chainsaw Carving Competition.

Thirty of the best carvers in the world, from fourteen nations battle it out over three days of creative, talented and exciting carving to win the coveted title, and the results are truly breathtaking.

From ferocious dragons to woodland spirits, elephants (humorous or serious) to storybook characters, there’s something new every year and they get better and better.

2018’s competition is wide open.

In addition to the larger pieces, there is an exciting speed carve twice daily where the carvers have just thirty minutes to create a stunning work of art out of a log using only a chainsaw, these are then auctioned off to the highest bidder.

For the children there is plenty to do: from a free 20 minute fishing lesson, through to learning how to use a rifle in our unique inflatable Daisy Range for young shooters.

They may prefer to fly a bird of prey or pose with a Hedwig lookalike; meet some historical re-enactors from hundreds of years ago; create a pot or similar work of art.

They will love cheering on their favourite in the ferret racing, meeting the cute and furry hamsters, running with the hounds or stopping to play a while in Fiery Jack’s Interactive Games Museum.

There are special classes for children in the Waggy Tails Fun Dog Show, which is open to any breed, as is the Chase the Bunny Competition.

For gun dogs there are multi-scurries and training clinics as well as demonstrations of walk-up shoots.

There is terrier and lurcher showing and racing and if you fancy something a little different, minor breeds of all sizes shapes and purposes.

The arena in the dog zone is given over entirely to doggy displays, headlined by the fantastic Shadowquest Dog Display Team with their abseiling spaniel and fiery finale.

Another must-see demonstration is the fabulous ‘Drakes of Hazard’ who will be navigated around the obstacles by Mark Wylie’s amazing team of sheepdogs.

In the other arenas we are pleased to be welcoming back the Horseboarding UK teams, for their next international heats.

Horseboarding is an extreme sport where competitors are pulled around a obstacle course on a skateboard type contraption by a galloping horse...

Also competing on horseback, on the Sunday we have the Shetland pony sweepstakes – great fun as these little ponies with their young riders hurtle around the course.

And in complete opposite to the little shelties, N&J Shires will also be there, with their choreographed ride to music.

These magnificent giants will also be available to meet and greet when not in the arena.

Another really exciting act for 2018 is the new Medieval to Modern Falconry Display with Ben Long and his team.

Enthralling, entertaining and informative, this takes the audience on a captivating falconry journey from the side-saddle lure training of Tudor Times, right up to date with the technological wizardry of ‘RoboCrow’ who will demonstrate a fabulous aerial battle with one of the falcons, showing exactly how a raptor hunts its prey – with ongoing speeds and heights all included in the commentary.

Meet the stars of the show afterward in the designated Falconry Marquee, and you may even get the opportunity to fly one.

Vintage and steam also play a huge part at Cheshire Game and Country Fair, with a huge field of steam engines; military vehicles of all shapes and sizes, classic cars and emergency vehicles and agricultural machinery.

For those preferring a more modern vehicle, there will also be the Sherwood Jaguars with their sleek fleet of sports cars.

Of course there are the usual craft marquees and demonstrations; ‘Food Glorious Food’ area with delicious food halls, cookery demonstrations in the Country Kitchen and the Piazza area where you can sit and relax.

The real ale bar will be open for business and if the mood takes you, you can shop until you drop for everything from country clothing to pet accessories.

Clay shooting, archery, ferrets, angling and so much more.

All in all, a great family day out at the Cheshire Showground, Nr Knutsford WA16 0HJ, Bank Holiday Weekend August 25-27.

For more information and to save money with advance tickets, please visit cheshiregameandcountryfair.co.uk/tickets.

Tickets will also be available on the gate.

Living Heritage run a series of events across the UK, with a number of Game & Country Fairs, Craft Shows and three very successful Food Festivals.

Their aim is to give families a great day out.