A service is being expanded that sees firefighters making health and well-being checks in people’s homes.

The Safe and Well Visits built on the fire service’s successful Home Safety Assessment programme that saw smoke alarms fitted in thousands of homes with advice given on how reduce risks and escape in the event of fire.

And for almost a year now Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) firefighters and advocates have been carrying out these visits which are aimed at the county’s residents aged over 65 or those considered at particular risk.

Firefighters are trusted by people as they are held in such high regard because of their life-saving role.

Currently, those receiving a Safe and Well visit are given advice about slips, trips and falls, bowel cancer screening awareness, smoking cessation and alcohol reduction, with an added initiative in Halton checking whether people have an irregular heartbeat and giving advice if required.

Now this atrial fibrillation advice will be expanded to everyone receiving a Safe and Well visit in Halton, West Cheshire, South Cheshire and Vale Royal Clinical Commissioning Group areas, as well as information about how to achieve affordable warmth in their homes across the whole of Cheshire.

Nick Evans, the service’s head of prevention, said: “Between 1 February and 3 December 2017 our firefighters and advocates have carried out over 35,000 Safe and Well visits, with 8% of those visits resulting in a referral to health agencies. Without a Safe and Well visit, almost 3,000 people may have suffered adversely through lack of knowing where to turn or through not realising they may have something needing attention.”

The service has already been carrying out atrial fibrillation checks in the Halton area using a mobile electro-cardiograph (ECG) screening tool. Now crews across the county have been trained in its use.

A firefighter carries out a simple ECG test to assess whether the householder has an irregular heartbeat. Anyone who tests positive is given a leaflet to explain they have been screened for atrial fibrillation by a trained firefighter, given basic information about what it means and advised to make an urgent GP appointment.

Nick said NHS England (Cheshire and Merseyside sub-region) had asked the service to undertake work to help address excess winter deaths in England, in particular by helping identify people at risk because they are struggling to afford to keep their home warm.

He added: “The service has agreed with the four Cheshire local authority public health teams that we will ask, as part of a visit, some high level screening questions on the householders’ ability to heat their home.

"This will identify whether they might be eligible for any benefits or grants to upgrade their heating system or improve insulation. We have also agreed that the referral mechanism will be to an energy efficiency charity called Energy Projects Plus who will directly follow up with the householder and offer help and support.”

Peter Owen, chief executive Energy Projects Plus, added: “Keeping warm in your home is extremely important to your health, but not something enjoyed by everyone. The inclusion of affordable warmth screening in the fantastic Safe and Well programme means we can provide practical help to people in need and reduce the level of fuel poverty across Cheshire."