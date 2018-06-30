Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are reminding the public about camping safety after a man suffered ‘life-changing’ burns while attempting to light a gas stove.

Fire crews were called to reports of a tent fire in a field off Kelsall Road, Ashton Hayes , shortly after 5am on Sunday, June 24.

On arrival, crews found a camping gas cylinder had ignited, resulting in a 39-year-old male suffering serious burns to his upper body and face.

First aid was provided at the scene and the casualty was then taken by ambulance to the specialist burns unit at Whiston Hospital, near St Helens, by North West Ambulance Service .

It is not known whether there was a fault with the equipment.

The fire service also noted the stove was too close to the tent, which was not actually involved in the fire on this occasion, but the blaze could easily have spread.

Frodsham station manager Jon Caulfield said: “In this case the man had been attempting to light a gas stove near to his tent and as he did so the gas canister also ignited, causing flames to shoot out and cause serious burns to his hands face, chest and stomach.

“The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, however they are life changing and he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

“This incident acts as a timely reminder about the importance of camping safety and I urge anyone who is planning to go camping never to use cooking equipment, or any other naked flames, inside or near to your tent.”