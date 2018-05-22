Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service ’s deputy Mark Cashin is to take over the top job as chief fire officer.

Mr Cashin will succeed current chief Paul Hancock who is retiring after 34 years with the UK fire service.

His appointment was confirmed following an interview process and the approval of Cheshire Fire Authority.

Mr Cashin’s role as deputy involved responsibility for service delivery. This includes the organisation’s public-facing functions such as emergency response, community fire safety, community fire protection, planning, performance and communications and people and organisational development.

Prior to working in Cheshire, he worked at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service where he spent two years as a borough commander and also held a number of specialist and operational roles during his career there.

Retiring chief fire officer Mr Hancock has been top boss at CFRS since October 2009 having previously held the post of deputy himself.

He joined Cheshire in 2007 following a 22-year career in his home county with Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, rising to the post of assistant chief fire officer.

Mr Hancock acted as joint chief fire officer for both counties for 12 months in 2016-17 when he went back to manage ‘a few little issues’ for his former employers but received no extra salary for the two days per week he spent up there.

The chief fire officer, a former president of the Chief Fire Officers Association, has managed Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service during a time of government cuts.

Both he and Mr Cashin have attracted criticism for accepting pay increases and bonuses for seven years in a row during a period of austerity which has seen firefighter roles cut and pay subject to a 1% public sector pay cap.

Andy Fox-Hewitt, secretary of Cheshire Fire Brigades Union (FBU), told The Chronicle in 2017: “Cheshire FBU is shocked and appalled to learn of the pay increases and bonuses awarded to the CFRS principle officers. These bonuses that are labelled as ‘one-offs’ have been awarded for a number of years now.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Daniel Hind confirmed Mr Cashin’s appointment as chief fire officer. A full statement will be issued shortly.