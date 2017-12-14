Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of young people who graduated from a Prince’s Trust Programme are to become firefighter and community safety apprentices with Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The team of 12 who were all dressed in black tie for the occasion gave a two minute speech at the celebration, held at the Macdonald Portal Hotel in Tarporley, to complete their graduation.

Graduating from the course were Adam Fenley, Ben Burgyone, David Kirk, Ellie Ditchfield, Jonathan Dutton-Guiver, Louie Burton, Matthew Scanlon, Oliver Myers, Olivia Lovatt, Sean Coles, Shaun McCloskey and Tomos Avis.

This specially designed programme provided the team with an excellent opportunity to gain qualifications and give them a real insight into the importance of supporting the community and working as a team.

Before becoming a firefighter and community safety apprentice with Cheshire Fire and Rescue it’s essential that they attend and successfully complete this 12-week programme.

Director of transformation at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Andrea Harvey said: “I would like to congratulate everyone on the team for completing this programme and, while doing so, making a difference in the local community.

“I know they have all worked extremely hard to achieve this goal and they should be very proud.

“I look forward to seeing them develop and become trainee firefighters in the future.”

The group all needed to complete and graduate from this 12-week Prince’s Trust Programme to enable them to progress to gaining experience in the different fire and rescue service departments, including operational training, over the next 21 months.

For more information about being a firefighter and community safety apprentice please visit www.cheshirefire.gov.uk.