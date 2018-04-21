Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services in Cheshire have pledged their support for a new trans equality initiative.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Constabulary have signed up as launch partners for Stonewall’s new Trans Allies Programme to help employers and staff better support trans people at work.

The services are two of 13 prominent launch partners, who will be leading the way in delivering this innovative one-day programme to their staff. In pledging their support, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Constabulary are demonstrating their commitment to bringing positive change in workplaces and communities for all trans and non-binary people.

The trans allies programme will help non-trans people understand how they can tackle anti-trans discrimination and ‘come out’ in support of trans people everywhere as allies. They will receive a deeper understanding of the impact of transphobia, along with the tools and language to better include trans people at work and in their everyday lives. The final programme will be open to any individual from any industry in any role who is committed to trans equality.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Constabulary pledge to improve trans inclusion at a time when trans and non-binary people face alarming levels of discrimination at work and in society.

Earlier this year Stonewall released research that showed half of trans people (51 per cent) have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination or abuse. Moreover, one in eight trans employees (12 per cent) have been physically attacked by colleagues or customers in the past year.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Constabulary have already been commended for their efforts towards LGBT inclusion in the workplace in this year’s Stonewall’s Top 100, the charity’s annual list of the best LGBT inclusive employers. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service placed fourth, while Cheshire Constabulary appeared at 26 in the 2018 list.

Mark Shone chair of Firepride - Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service’s LGBT Network said: “Every single person in our county must have trust and confidence in our ability to protect them from fires and other emergencies. We want trans people to know that this includes them, without exception. We also need to show them that as an employer and an organisation with which they can volunteer, only talent and ability – not gender status – matter.

“For these reasons, we’re hugely proud to be among the first organisations to participate in Stonewall’s Trans Allies Programme.”

Deputy chief constable Darren Martland Cheshire Constabulary and Senior LGBT champion said: “Cheshire Constabulary are honoured to be involved in the launch of Stonewell’s trans allies programme.

“Our priorities as a police service are not only to keep everyone within our communities’ safe by tackling all hate crime, including homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, but to assist every person within the Cheshire trans community to live their lives authentically and without prejudice.

“The education that this programme will provide will be invaluable to the Constabulary, so we can ensure we are both an inclusive employer, as well as an understanding, functional and compassionate service provider to the trans communities within Cheshire.”

Stonewall’s director of empowerment programmes Sanjay Sood-Smith said: “We’re proud to have the support of Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Constabulary to help launch our trans allies programme. Their commitment to moving forward in their journey to get trans inclusion right is a sign that a positive future is possible.

“We know trans and non-binary people face abuse and discrimination in their day-to-day lives. Half of trans and non-binary people have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination. However, having leading organisations including Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Constabulary backing our trans allies programme shows there is strong support for trans people across different sectors. We are looking forward to building on this extremely positive support to create more inclusive workplaces across Britain.”