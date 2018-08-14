Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealing gang who all played roles in supplying Class A drugs in Congleton have been jailed for more than 35 years.

The eight people were all sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court for their part in the conspiracy, as part of a criminal gang called 'John & Redge'.

Most of the dealers were not from the town and were bringing in drugs from Liverpool to be sold on the streets of Congleton.

Craig Eagles, 25, of Liverpool was the main supplier and controller of the gang and frequently brought drugs to Congleton to keep the supply chain going. He was jailed for nine years and six months.

Connor McLellan, 21, of Liverpool, assisted Eagles in supplying the drugs into Congleton and was jailed for seven years and six months.

Lynda Cartwright, 54, of Liverpool who transported the members of the gang to and from Congleton and would frequently change vehicles to try and keep officers off their trail, was jailed for six years and six months.

Jessica Cole, 23, of Litherland was given a two year jail term suspended for two years for transporting members of the gang to Congleton.

Jade Holmes, 22, of Liverpool, was jailed for five years, and a 17-year-old boy from Liverpool was given a 12 month sentence in a youth offenders’ institute, for physically controlling the drugs in various addresses in Congleton which were then given to street dealers to sell.

Phillip Dukes, 29, of Swansea, was jailed for four years, and Adrian Bryan, 38, of Biddulph was jailed for one year, for street dealing in Congleton.

The group would frequently swap vehicles, addresses, phones and their roles in the conspiracy to try and keep the police guessing.

Eagles would direct the drug buyers to meet with Dukes and Holmes and the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, would only give Dukes enough to meet the demand.

Detective Inspector Adam Ross said: “The supply of drugs into Congleton has been severely disrupted by the robust sentences handed down.

“The group acted more like a business with defined roles and steps taken to conceal their activities and manage risk to their enterprise.

“But through the hard work of officers, supported by the community, we have been able to bring these people to justice.”