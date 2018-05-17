Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teaching assistant is bringing traditional Hungarian folk dance, including bottle balancing, to the north west.

Ibolya Dula, from Winsford, is a member of Ti-Ti-Ta, a 14-strong dance group set on preserving the traditions of their homeland and sharing them with their British neighbours.

Now the group, who are aged from 16 to 47, will perform at Góbéfest, the UK’s only Transylvanian festival, in Manchester this June.

One of the dances they will demonstrate involves balancing empty wine bottles on their heads. A tricky move that can take years to learn it is said to symbolise the celebration of a successful harvest.

Ibolya, who has lived in the UK for 11 years, is originally from Székesfehérvàr, about 40 miles south of Hungarian capital Budapest. She moved to Winsford in 2014 from Manchester where she still works in a primary school.

Ibolya said: “Hungarian folk dance is a big part of my life. I started to dance when I was just seven and my mum enrolled me with a local group.

“I love this type of dance as I grew up with it and for me it means freedom, friendship, culture and enjoyment. I love the costumes we wear and the dance moves we make.

“For me it is extremely important to share my culture. It helps to spread a positive message about how people with different backgrounds can live together.

“Many people know very little about Hungary and dance is a great way to share our culture.”

Góbéfest organiser Ottilia Ördög said: “The name Ti-Ti-Ta represents the basic rhythm of Hungarian folk dances and we know we can rely on Ibolya’s group to have everyone up and dancing.

“Góbéfest is a three day celebration of Transylvanian and eastern and central European culture and will make an amazing free family day out, with street food, music of all kinds, dance and workshops.”

The group rehearses every other Saturday at St Andrew’s church hall in Orford, Warrington. Anyone interested in joining can contact Eva Adonyi at tititaneptanc@gmail.com or via their Facebook page TiTiTaDance group.

To find out more about Góbéfest, which will take place takes between June 22-24, visit www.gobefest.com.