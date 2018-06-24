Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One hundred local cyclists will take part in the 200 mile Cheshire Dash on July 6 and 7.

The event will hopefully raise £100,000 for Duchenne UK to find a cure for the devastating form of muscular dystrophy that affects young boys.

The route starts in Goostrey and heads through Delamere towards Mickle Trafford and the superb Cheshire Millenium Greenway cycle path.

From there the cyclists will enter North Wales and later return via the River Dee Cycle Path into Chester, around the Chester Racecourse and through The Groves along the River Dee. It then heads out towards east Cheshire villages in the direction of Bickerton and Audlem.

The riders will finally stop at 100 miles for an overnight rest at Keele University, before they embark on the next 100 miles heading back into Cheshire and over the Macclesfield hills.

The event is being organised by Catriona and Mike Marshall, who have been so impressed with the rapid progress being made by Duchenne UK, an agile young charity, that they want to help them on their mission to end this terrible disease.

They are being supported by families in Cheshire who are affected by Duchenne including some family members who are taking to their bikes for the challenge.

Former CEO of Hobbycraft, Catriona said: “It’s been a great opportunity to raise awareness of Duchenne and funds to support critical research but it’s also been an opportunity to celebrate our beautiful Cheshire villages and countryside.

“We’ve recruited many new cyclists, who’ve been enjoying months of training around the lanes and enjoying hard earned breaks in our local coffee shops. We’ve all got much fitter in the process.”

Local businesses have been very supportive with The Cheshire Dining Experience, based in Chester, providing a higher quality of food than your average cycling event. Bentley Manchester are providing the lead vehicles, Yodel the support vans and Jacamo a flash of fashion.

Mike Marshall added: “We’re determined to make it an event with a difference. From tutorials, training rides and motivational videos before the event, to first class food, extensive ride support, smart jerseys and an entertaining evening, I think we’ve thought of everything to get each cyclist through 200 miles with a smile on their face.”

Catriona and Mike are both taking a gap year from their careers to develop their own charitable foundation, Transforming Lives which will help charities fundraise through sport and help local communities to get involved in local sporting challenges.

The event can still accommodate some more riders, so if you’re motivated to sign up and support Duchenne, register at www.eventbee.com/event?eid=101064316 .