Police crime boss David Keane has been out with officers as they launch their latest operation to reduce the number of serious and fatal motorcycle collisions on Cheshire’s roads.

The police and crime commissioner joined officers from the roads policing team as they engaged with motorcyclists on the A49 in west Cheshire – a hotspot for motorcycle related accidents.

It’s part of a UK-wide week of action which will see traffic officers stationed at collision hotspots across Cheshire to educate motorcyclists about the dangers of not riding safely.

As part of the operation, officers will stop motorcyclists who are committing traffic offences, such as speeding and dangerous riding, as well as anti-social offences such as excessive noise.

Mr Keane said: “Making our roads safer is one of the most important priorities for the residents I represent in Cheshire and I am working closely with Cheshire Constabulary to improve road safety across the county.

“Officers from the roads policing team are working tirelessly to put in place a number of measures to make our roads safer but sadly, motorcyclists remain one of our most vulnerable road users.

“Last year, motorcyclists accounted for almost a quarter of those killed on our roads, even though they account for just one percent of all road users.

“This operation is not about alienating the motorcycle community; it’s about educating motorcyclists about the dangers they face and ensuring they have the correct skills, knowledge and protective equipment when taking to Cheshire’s roads.”

The operation is being carried out during National Road Victim Month which is held throughout August to remember those who have been killed or injured on our roads.

As part of the awareness month, the commissioner met the family of a young man from Cheshire who sadly lost this life in a collision.

The meeting gave the commissioner an opportunity to talk to the family about how they were supported by Cheshire police and how the criminal justice system can better support victims and their families.