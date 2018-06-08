Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five main roads in Chester city centre will be closed to traffic while the Cheshire County Scout Parade takes place.

The annual event, which sees hundreds of local Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers march through the city streets, is this year being held on Sunday, June 10 from 2.45pm.

To make way for the parade, the following lengths of road will be closed from 2.30pm -5pm:

Northgate Street (From Hunter Street to Eastgate Street)

St Werburgh Street (From Northgate Street to Eastgate Street)

Eastgate Street (From Northgate Street to Foregate Street)

Foregate Street (From Eastgate Street to St John Street)

St John Street (From Foregate Street to Little St John Street)

Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.