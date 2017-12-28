Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police is to broaden its search for a new community policing base following a consultation over plans that will see Mickle Trafford Police Station sold off.

A four-week consultation exercise took place during November over proposals to relocate the facility to nearby Mickle Trafford Village Hall, with a commitment to improved public access.

Overall 202 residents took part in the initial consultation.

Some agreed the relocation was appropriate but a number raised concerns regarding the suitability of the village hall because of limited parking and the fact the hall already serves a number of purposes.

While it still remains an option, acting chief constable Janette McCormick has responded to the feedback by broadening the search for possible alternative locations before making a final recommendation to the police and crime commissioner.

During the course of the next four weeks, the constabulary will be working to identify a suitable location for a policing base within the Chester Villages community. Residents are also invited to have their say and forward their suggestions.

The new police post would need to meet the following criteria:

■ be located within the Chester Villages ward

■ have parking facilities

■ be easily accessible to local residents;

■ have the space and facilities to accommodate police surgeries and confidential conversations.

Residents can have their say on this proposal by taking part in an online survey which opened on Friday, December 22, 2018, and closes at midnight on Friday, January 19, at www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk .

Cheshire Police says the relocation of Mickle Trafford Police Station is part of the constabulary’s estates strategy aimed at delivering an estate that is ‘more cost-effective to run’ but which remains flexible enough to respond to operational need and provides a police presence connected with the community.

Once a suitable base has been located the current site would be surplus to operational requirements and available for disposal. Any proceeds from the disposal will be reinvested in future police estates proposals across Cheshire.

Police and crime commissioner David Keane will make the final decision about the new base.