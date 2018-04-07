Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stalking is described by some victims as ‘like being murdered in slow motion’.

In some cases it can tragically end in actual murder.

The scale and intractable nature of the crime has prompted a rethink by Cheshire Police who have set up what is believed to be the world’s first integrated anti-stalking unit.

The ultimate aim is to protect victims.

But controversially the approach accepts the criminal justice system alone won’t make the stalking stop.

One option, which doesn't have to be an alternative to prison, is to engage with the stalker therapeutically if the perpetrator is motivated to address their behaviour.

Initially covering Warrington and Halton, the project has funding for two years involving a range of agencies and expertise.

As well as police officers, it includes psychologists and psychiatric support, mental health nurses and victim advocates.

It came to fruition after funding was secured from the police transformation fund and following collaboration with the Metropolitan Police, Hampshire Police and the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, who run the national stalking helpline.

Members of the media recently heard from detective constable Dave Thomason and consultant forensic psychologist Dan Price-Jones who are attached to the unit.

DC Thomason said: “Why is it important? Because 94% of domestic homicide victims will have been stalked prior to being murdered.

“I can assure you that you think about our most recent domestic homicide, certainly in Warrington, stalking was a feature. However, not all stalkers will kill.

“Most people that are killed by stalkers will have been killed by a rejected ex-intimate partner. However, many stalking victims describe it like being murdered in slow motion, mental rape, psychological torture.

“They describe it like walking along a cliff edge and not knowing when they’re going to be pushed off.”

While prison punished the perpetrator for their wrong-doing, said DC Thomason, it didn’t stop the stalking.

In some cases stalkers even continued the behaviour from their cell either by using an illicit mobile phone or writing to the victim as happened with BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis.

He continued: “Putting somebody who’s fixated and obsessed, because that’s what we’re talking about, in prison for four weeks does not make them unobsessed or unfixated.

“If anything it can make them worse and exacerbate the situation because it does not address the underlying motivation for them to engage in that behaviour.”

That’s why consultant forensic psychologist Dan Price-Jones said part of the work of the new unit was to understand the drivers behind a perpetrator’s stalking behaviour to manage the risks associated with that individual.

He said: “Is it, as Dave was saying, just a legal framework, is that going to be sufficient? Well, our evidence is that it’s not.

“It has to be integrated and if you think that the harm is associated with the behaviour of the perpetrator or the stalker, doesn’t it make sense to work with the stalker to offer an intervention to that stalker?

“So we’re not saying we’re curing stalkers, what we’re doing is part of the risk management. If it’s clinically indicated and the stalker is motivated to engage with a person therapeutically, then wouldn’t we offer an intervention to address that, to manage that risk in that area?”

But DC Thomason chipped in: “And it’s not an either or. Don’t get me wrong, people should be held to account through the criminal law but it will not stop it.

“All stalking victims want it to stop. The criminal justice system, prisons, do not stop stalkers as we can quite clearly see, day in, day out.”

As for the scale of the problem, the room heard last November there was just one referral when anti-stalking clinics began. Just a couple of weeks ago, DC Thomason and Mr Price-Jones were being asked to screen 30 cases.

“Just for Warrington!” added the detective. “That shows the extent of the problem.”

Acting Chief Constable Janette McCormick encouraged those gathered at the media event at the Winsford HQ to continue the complex discussion over a sandwich.

She concluded: “We can talk about staff in terms of what we’ve recorded, what people think in terms of an event is happening to them, what the officers called to an event record and then investigate.

“And then how we get that balance between enforcement - and for some people incarceration is the only way - but actually there’s far more going to be there than we can incarcerate. How we get that balance is the very point we are trying to make. We wouldn’t ever say the criminal justice system is totally seamless.”