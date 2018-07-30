Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Items made from recycled wood as well as power tools were stolen from the headquarters of a Cheshire conservation charity.

Burglars broke into Cheshire Wildlife Trust’s Bickley Hall Farm headquarters, Bickley, near Malpas , overnight on Friday (July 27).

They forced entry to a number of sheds using grinders.

Once inside, the unknown offenders searched the building and stole a number of items, including a quad bike, power tools, chainsaws and drills.

Cheshire Wildlife Trust chief executive Charlotte Harris said: “Cheshire police have been very helpful in supporting us with the robbery. They have gathered evidence from the site including examining for fingerprints in areas where the break-in took place.

"Many of the items taken were for our new project of creating furniture and accessories from recycled wood, as well as vital equipment used in our conservation and meadow restoration work.

“It is really disheartening for the trust and all our dedicated volunteers that their work will suffer as a result of these losses.

"Not to be defeated the Create for Nature volunteers who meet regularly on Mondays are carrying on with what they can, and the conservation team are pulling together to find work-arounds until the equipment can be replaced.”

She said the police and the trust feel this was a planned attack as a vehicle or trailer would have been needed to steal the larger pieces of equipment.

Police believe the break-in took place sometime between 6pm on Friday, July 27, and 8am on Saturday, July 28. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police either on 101 or via this link quoting incident number IML 137145.

Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.