Children’s cancer charity The Joshua Tree celebrated its 12th birthday party with friends and families at Eaton Park on the Duke of Westminster’s estate.

During the event, the Northwich-based charity revealed its plans for further developing its family support service to families across the North West and North Wales.

The Joshua Tree was founded by parents Lynda and David Hill after their son was diagnosed with leukaemia. The impact that this diagnosis had on their family was life-changing and they decided to set up the charity to support other families going through the same experience.

Today the charity offers a free family support service to the child undergoing treatment, siblings, parents, grandparents and the wider family – providing emotional, practical and therapeutic help to ensure that family life remains as normal as possible during an incredibly traumatic time.

CEO and founder of The Joshua Tree Lynda Hill said: “Eaton Park was a stunning venue for us to celebrate the charity’s 12th birthday and to thank supporters and friends for their continued support in the work that we do to alleviate the impact of childhood cancer.

“All attendees were amazed by the beautiful setting and we are hugely thankful to the Duke for allowing us to access the facilities for our very special occasion.”

Since launching its service The Joshua Tree currently has supported more than 100 families affected by childhood cancer across the North West and into North Wales. The charity plans to open a dedicated Family Support Centre in Dalefords Lane, Sandiway later this year.

For more information please visit www.thejoshuatree.org.uk .