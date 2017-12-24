Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have yourself a wildlife Christmas is the message from conservationists in Cheshire.

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to get out, enjoy and support wildlife with its top things to try this holiday.

Charlotte Harris at the trust said: “Winter is always a time when people think that there is nothing to see or do in the great outdoors with hedgehogs hibernating and some of our summer birds flying off to warmer climes.

“The naturally cold weather can make us want to retreat inside but actually our wild places and creatures can be just as inspiring at this time of year as any other so I’d encourage everyone to get outdoors, explore and have fun.”

The trust suggests that if you are planning time in the garden try to resist the temptation to cut back dead flower stems which could be being used as a winter safe house by garden-friendly insects including ladybirds. You can also create a log pile for newts, toads and frogs to hide.

Raking up fallen leaves and chopping them up will provide useful leaf-mould that pots and borders will love in 2018.

The trust adds: “The Christmas holiday is a great time for getting out for a walk. Things to look out for at this time of year include large flocks of geese, woodpigeons and starlings.

“If you’re walking at dusk you may even be lucky enough to see a starling mumuration where large numbers of them swoop through the sky together before settling down to roost.

“Don’t forget to listen too, robins sing all year round to keep their territories and tawny owls call more in winter than at other times of year and often before night fall, listen out for that familiar twit-twoo.”

If people support wildlife this winter through providing some extra food, they will be rewarded with frequent visits suggests the trust.

Fat balls and grated hard cheese provide a good source of energy for birds and left over apples and pears are a hit with blackbirds and thrushes.

The trust also says that with New Year resolutions round the corner it will be offering a membership discount in January for those who would like to join it apart from doing something for wildlife whether that is in their garden, through volunteering or making a regular effort to appreciate wildlife.