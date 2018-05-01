Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As part of its support for local good causes, packaging company RPC bpi protec has donated £500 to the Merseyside and Cheshire Blood Bikes Charity.

The charitable donation was proposed by Kirk Philips who works at the Bromborough site as an extrusion operator and where he is also a union representative.

Kirk is a rider for Merseyside and Cheshire Blood Bikes and has volunteered with them for over a year.

Blood bikes have been established in the UK for more than 40 years and Merseyside and Cheshire Blood Bikes aim to relieve sickness and protect health through the provision of emergency transport of urgently needed blood and other medical requirements across the North West.

Kirk received the cheque from David Lumley, RPC bpi protec’s managing director and Gary Stanley, RPC bpi group’s purchasing director.

David said: “Supporting our local community is a key part of our corporate and social responsibility.

“When Kirk proposed Merseyside and Cheshire Blood Bikes we were delighted to be able to help and provide a donation to this important service that benefits many across the North West.”

Kirk added: “I am very happy and proud to receive the cheque on behalf of Merseyside & Cheshire Blood Bikes.

“Donations such as this are essential to keeping our service going and ensure we can continue to support the NHS so that their funds can be used in the treatment of patients rather than on transport.”