Chester's The Chef's Table has beaten off competition from thousands of restaurants in the UK to be named the best 'foodie' restaurant in the country.

The award-winning dining venue in Music Hall Passage scooped the top spot in OpenTable's Fit for Foodies list at Restaurant magazine’s National Restaurant Awards ceremony in London on June 11.

The annual list showcases the best 50 restaurants across the UK, reflected by the combined opinions of more than 730,000 reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners at over 7,200 restaurants.

And The Chef's Table managed to beat restaurants in London, Newcastle, Hampshire and Edinburgh for the accolade.

Adrian Valeriano, Vice President OpenTable Europe, said: " OpenTable diners are trusted sources for judging what makes a great dining experience.

" Through their continuous, valuable feedback from their own dining experiences, we’re able to reveal some of the finest restaurants in the UK for all food fanatics.

"This year’s top ten showcases talent from various regions, highlighting the wealth of great restaurants from throughout the whole country.”

The Chef's Table is regularly rated as one of Chester’s top three venues on Trip Advisor, and has five star ratings on TripAdvisor.