The Charlatans will be performing home-coming gigs at a small venue in Northwich – the town where their journey began.

It’s been announced the band will play four dates at the 650-capacity Northwich Memorial Court in May on Monday 14, Wednesday 16, Thursday 17 and Friday 18.

The Charlatans will play two completely different sets. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, March 3, through ticketing agent Dice.

They are working with their agent to prevent tickets ending up at inflated prices on other ticketing sites.

Today the English indie rock group comprises lead vocalist Tim Burgess, guitarist Mark Collins, bassist Martin Blunt and keyboardist Tony Rogers.

The original line-up relocated to the hometown of Burgess (born in Salford, but lived in Northwich from an early age) before the 1990 release of The Charlatans’ first single ‘Indian Rope’.

And to celebrate The Charlatans’ return to Northwich there’s 10 days of events and activities being planned in May.

Barons Quay will host a free Charlatans Exhibition, shop and event space from May 10 to 20 with rare memorabilia, instruments and merchandise from the band's near 30 years together. The riverside shop unit will be open each day until 8pm.

Councillor Louise Gittins , cabinet member communities and wellbeing, said: “Both Memorial Court and Barons Quay provide the backdrop for what will be over a week of fantastic entertainment in Northwich.

“The Charlatans are playing in Prague, Munich, Zurich and Luxembourg this month, they have festival dates in the UK during the summer so four nights in Northwich is a fitting homecoming for our local band.”

Northwich has seen substantial public and private investment and development in recent years. And CWaC says the benefits are already being felt, with a 10 per cent increase in footfall to the town centre despite concerns the Baron’s Quay shopping centre remains virtually empty.

Other examples cited include recent investment in new housing, better leisure facilities at the £15 million Memorial Court, the opening of the award winning Lion Salt Works plus new bars and restaurants opening on Witton Street.

The council says £20 million of investment has completely transformed the waterfront, which is now home to Waitrose, extra care housing and the marina. Flood defences have been installed and funding secured for public realm and highway improvements.