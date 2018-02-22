The Charlatans will be performing home-coming gigs at a small venue in Northwich – the town where their journey began.
It’s been announced the band will play four dates at the 650-capacity Northwich Memorial Court in May on Monday 14, Wednesday 16, Thursday 17 and Friday 18.
The Charlatans will play two completely different sets. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, March 3, through ticketing agent Dice.
They are working with their agent to prevent tickets ending up at inflated prices on other ticketing sites.
Today the English indie rock group comprises lead vocalist Tim Burgess, guitarist Mark Collins, bassist Martin Blunt and keyboardist Tony Rogers.
The original line-up relocated to the hometown of Burgess (born in Salford, but lived in Northwich from an early age) before the 1990 release of The Charlatans’ first single ‘Indian Rope’.
And to celebrate The Charlatans’ return to Northwich there’s 10 days of events and activities being planned in May.
Barons Quay will host a free Charlatans Exhibition, shop and event space from May 10 to 20 with rare memorabilia, instruments and merchandise from the band's near 30 years together. The riverside shop unit will be open each day until 8pm.
Councillor Louise Gittins , cabinet member communities and wellbeing, said: “Both Memorial Court and Barons Quay provide the backdrop for what will be over a week of fantastic entertainment in Northwich.
“The Charlatans are playing in Prague, Munich, Zurich and Luxembourg this month, they have festival dates in the UK during the summer so four nights in Northwich is a fitting homecoming for our local band.”
Northwich has seen substantial public and private investment and development in recent years. And CWaC says the benefits are already being felt, with a 10 per cent increase in footfall to the town centre despite concerns the Baron’s Quay shopping centre remains virtually empty.
Other examples cited include recent investment in new housing, better leisure facilities at the £15 million Memorial Court, the opening of the award winning Lion Salt Works plus new bars and restaurants opening on Witton Street.
The council says £20 million of investment has completely transformed the waterfront, which is now home to Waitrose, extra care housing and the marina. Flood defences have been installed and funding secured for public realm and highway improvements.
Events during the week include:
■ Vinyl Adventures Record Fair in The Plaza – Friday, May 18, from 4pm-8pm and Saturday 19, from 10am-6pm
There will be performances by Tony Walsh – the poet who did This Is The Place – Stargazing Live’s Professor Tim O Brien, plus Tim Burgess who will be doing a book reading. Plus 40 stalls with vinyl, memorabilia and there’s even a £4,000 record cleaner on hand if your vinyl needs some TLC.
One of the UK’s most respected festivals, Liverpool Sound City will be bringing their Sound City Satellite spin-off event to Northwich on Friday May 18 with a conference in the afternoon and the best up and coming live acts in the evening, based underneath the Northwich Odeon and opposite the Charlatans exhibition.
■ Bands and a quiz at The Salty Dog pub, High Street.
Monday 14: Deja Vega
Tuesday 15: A Charlatans quiz with Chris Hawkins and very special guests
Wednesday 16: Yucatan
Thursday 17: Average Sex
Friday 18: BMX Bandits
Saturday 19: Riding The Low (featuring lead singer and actor Paddy Considine)
Sunday 20: The Blinders (all ages show. Under 18s must be with an adult)
Bands in The Salty Dog will finish in time for people to walk over and watch The Charlatans as there are no support bands playing in The Memorial Court
■ Northwich Library
Saturday 19: The Slow Readers Club, supported by Tom Mouse Smith
Get It Loud In Libraries has been putting gigs in libraries for the last 10 years.
■ Northwich Odeon
Saturday 19: BAFTA winning director Paddy Considine will be doing The Two Shot Podcast Live at The Odeon , followed by a showing of Journeyman, the new film that he both stars in and directed (co-starring new Doctor Who , Jodie Whittaker)
Bunch of Kunst, the award winning Sleaford Mods documentary
Factory Floor’s re-score of Fritz Lang’s Metropolis
■ Barons Quay
Saturday 19: Best-selling author Dave Haslam will be launching his autobiography Sonic Youth Slept On My Floor in the afternoon in one the units opposite the hub and exhibition
■ Retros Music Bar
After show parties with DJ sets from
Wednesday 16: Martin Blunt
Thursday 17: Tim Burgess
Friday 18: Clint Boon