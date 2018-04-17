Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been submitted for a British Heart Foundation charity shop to open in Chester's former New Look store on Foregate Street.

Agent David Sutherland has submitted an application to Cheshire West and Chester Council's planning committee for replacement signage at the city centre store which has a ground floor space of 9,707 sq ft and 1,300 sq ft on the first floor, according to commercial property website MoveHut.

Proposals were submitted on March 29 with a site map outlining what the space would be used for on both floors if the application was approved.

It includes a collection and donation point, lower and upper sales areas and a sizeable warehouse, as well as two managers' offices.

The premises is currently listed for let on retail website Primelocation for £160,000 per annum.

New Look, one of two branches in Chester, occupied it for almost two decades before it closed in December. The branch on Eastgate Street remains open.

A British Heart Foundation spokesperson said they could not confirm anything at this stage.