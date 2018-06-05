Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading charity Cancer Research UK has issued a huge thank you to the people of Chester for supporting their local charity shop for 30 years.

Since the Watergate Street shop opened in 1987, it has generated income of more than £2.9 million for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

As well as the customers who have so generously donated goods and purchased items in its shop, the charity has also praised the team of staff and volunteers who have dedicated their time to making it such a success.

Volunteers past and present turned out to help celebrate the milestone including the store’s second-longest serving volunteer Jenny Jones who has volunteered at the shop since 1989.

The store’s longest serving volunteer Sheila Lane, who was not able to attend the celebrations, has been volunteering with the charity for 30 years – many of them spent helping at the Chester Watergate Street shop.

Sheila, aged 92, initially decided to volunteer after her father sadly died from cancer.

She said: “I had retired by this time and had some spare time.

“I’ve benefited from volunteering by making new friends and keeping active.

“I enjoy the challenge of raising money for Cancer Research UK as well as the social interaction with customers and satisfaction of helping others.

“The volunteering became part of my life and one of the best decisions I have made.”

Store manager Alison Hignett, who has worked at the store for 15 years, said: “I am so proud to celebrate 30 years here in Chester and to be part of an amazing team.

“We couldn’t do it without the wonderful support of all the volunteers and staff here in Chester.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all the volunteers and staff who have given their time over the years and have done such a fantastic job.

“We’re also very grateful for the support of the community and we hope they’ll continue to support our work.

“Cancer Research UK receives no government funding for our life-saving research and so we rely on the people who support us by shopping with us, making a donation or generously offering their time.

“The money generated funds research to beat cancer sooner, helping to ensure more men, women and children in the North West and across the UK survive.

“Cancer survival rates have doubled since the 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of this progress.

“However, we are only able to achieve this thanks to the dedication and commitment of our supporters.”

The Chester store is the longest established Cancer Research UK store in the Merseyside and North Wales region.

Since the shop opened in 1987 there have been many changes and customers can now enjoy a renowned vintage clothing section.

There is also now a second Cancer Research UK shop in the town in Foregate Street which opened in 2014.

Each year around 2,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Cheshire West and Chester.

Cancer Research UK carries out ground-breaking research in the North West and across the UK to help beat cancer sooner.

For further information about Cancer Research UK’s work or to find out how to support the charity, please call 0300 123 1022 or visit cruk.org.

If you would like to volunteer at the Watergate Street shop, please call 01244 340748.