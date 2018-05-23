Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Blacon are being made aware of the important work of a charity offering advice and support to people living on the Autism spectrum.

Cheshire Autism Practical Support (ChAPS) is a hugely successful charity which offers a range of activities to people across the county, run by a dedicated team of staff and volunteers.

An evening family session for parents and children is now starting up on the third Wednesday of every month, from 7pm-9pm at Fun 4 All play centre on the Sealand Industrial Estate.

Another parents’ meeting takes place on the first Monday of the month, from 11am-1pm at the Matthew Henry Church in Blacon.

Whilst a Kidz Club, offering activities for children aged between seven and 11, is run every second and fourth Monday from 6.15pm-7.45pm at the Ash Tree Day Nursery in Blacon.

Managing director Jo Garner said: “ChAPS has continued to grow since we officially set up in 2011, and we have a dedicated group of staff and volunteers working across Cheshire on a varied programme of activities.

“This involves working with people of all ages who are on the Autism spectrum, and parents of children who are on the spectrum, with the main aim throughout of ensuring everyone who comes along to a session at ChAPS knows that they will fit in.

“Autism is now the fastest growing condition in the world, affecting one in 36 people, and yet often it receives little publicity compared to other conditions.

“And that is why we sometimes struggle to get our message out and make people aware that there are so many activities that they could get involved in, with membership for an entire family costing just £5 per month.

“As part of ChAPS, children can gain access to our play therapy, increasing their confidence, our mindfulness programme, helping them to deal with problems when they come along, and an Intensive Social Skills class which also offers advice on how to cope with everyday situations.”

Jo added: “The focus of the Kidz Club is to help children make friends and learn the basics of social communication, but always with the main aim of having fun.

“Our parent support meetings offer the chance for people to share experiences and advice with each other, as well as information about available services, and we also offer a training programme as well.

“We are really keen to try and help more people in Blacon who may benefit from our programme but may currently be unaware of what we offer.

“We know from feedback that parents can be nervous about joining ChAPS, and may not know what to expect, but our experience tells us that when they do come along and meet other people in a similar situation, they very quickly gain even more knowledge and information which can help them in their daily lives.”

Anyone interested in attending the Blacon activities can email info@cheshireautism.co.uk, and, for more details on all the activities available, visit www.cheshireautism.org.uk .