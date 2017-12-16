Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Neuro Therapy Centre Charity Ball, hosted by Halliwell Jones, raised an amazing £27,286 for the Neuro Therapy Centre in Saltney.

The Charity Ball took place on November 11 at Chester Racecourse. MC Willie Miller presided over the event while guests enjoyed a glittering Champagne reception, fabulous three course meal, music from Stephen Bayliss and Goodfellas and a charity auction and raffle that pushed the total raised to £27,286.

The prizes on offer included a £2,000 18 carat white gold and diamond Lunar pendant, kindly donated by David M Robinson, two VIP tickets for the Carabao Cup Final, courtesy of Accident Exchange, a pair of Lewis Hamilton signed race gloves and signed Lewis Hamilton Cap plus many more fantastic prizes.

Director at Halliwell Jones Jim Houghton said: “Halliwell Jones were proud to be associated with The Neuro Therapy Centre. The amount raised during the evening exceeded all our expectations, and will help the Centre continue with all their incredible work. I would personally like to thank all our sponsors, partners and guests for their support in making the evening such a success.”

Centre manager at the Neuro Therapy Centre Jane Johnston-Cree said: “We are delighted that the Charity Ball was such a success. Halliwell Jones were marvellous hosts and put on a fabulous evening.

"They raised an incredible amount of money for the Centre, which will help ensure our continued provision of therapies and support to local people affected by neurological conditions. We are extremely grateful that Halliwell Jones chose to support the Centre and created such a fantastic evening.”