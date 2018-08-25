Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angry passengers described Manchester Airport as an ‘absolute shambles’ last night after hundreds were left waiting for bags for at least four hours.

Holidaymakers arriving back late at Terminal 3 told of sleeping on the floor while waiting for their bags with some saying they abandoned their baggage completely planning to come back today.

The problem appears to have started in the early hours as several large flights arrived at the same time and no bags appeared.

Passengers complained of getting little or no information from the few airport staff still in the building.

Pictures and video shared with the M.E.N showed some young families being forced to bed down on the floor while they waited.

(Image: Matt Atherden)

Conditions were also said to be very hot with only a few hundred small bottles of water handed out to a crowd estimated to be anywhere between 500 and a thousand at its largest.

The airport’s twitter feed has been inundated with complaints from passengers overnight.

Dan Jewell tweeted: “Hilarious lack of crisis management from @manairport 2 to 3 hour wait for baggage in terminal three. No announcements. No information. But they’ve just told everyone that the (extortionate) car parking charges are being reduced for those who are “worried”

Rachel Hassey wrote: “Been sat on the runway in a @Ryanair plane for over an hour waiting for a crew from @manairport to take the luggage off the previous flight who got off over 1.5 hours ago! All in all coming up to a 4 hour delay now. Really shocking service from both of you tonight”

Jamie Beddard added: “Whoever’s to blame for the absolute shambles at @manairport terminal 3 needs to take a long hard look at themselves. Absolute f***ing joke. People waiting 3 hours for luggage, children and women sleeping on the floors. @Ryanair @MENnewsdesk”

(Image: Chris Warbrick)

And Danny Barnes wrote: “This is a joke! Some people have been waiting here for over 3 hours for there cases! There’s young children here that need feeding! Absolute joke!”

Matthew Clark added: “Disgraceful scenes at @manairport tonight. 100s of people waiting for bags. No announcements, no reasons given. Going back tomorrow to collect.”

Matt Atherden and fiancée Rachel Allen, both 24, from Bolton were on a Ryanair flight returning from Murcia in Spain.

It was delayed by an hour and arrived at around 12.40am.

They said they eventually got their bags at around 4.10am

"There was about six or seven flights all arrived at the same time," said Matt.

"It was like a market in there with people waiting.

"There was only one lost baggage guy and he actually recommended that we wait it out rather than come back in the morning because of the sheer volume of claims there would be."

Rachel said: "I felt awful for the families. There was one family next to us with a little boy who must have been about three and he was absolutely screaming on the floor.

"I didn't feel annoyed I just felt poor child and poor parents."

The couple, from Bolton, said they felt embarrassed talking to passengers travelling from other parts of the country and abroad.

"I was talking to a gent from Italy who had a hotel booked in the city centre and obviously that was a waste of money," said Matt.

"It does give a bad impression of Manchester."

Rachel added: "I felt embarrassed that this was my airport."

A Manchester Airport spokesman, said: “We are aware that some passengers experienced long waiting times to receive their baggage during the night.

"We have been in contact with Swissport, the handling agent responsible, and we will be carrying out a full investigation. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers.”