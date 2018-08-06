Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The direction of travel for the troubled £300m Northgate Development is switching away from retail towards more housing, high quality public areas, leisure and cultural attractions.

This appears to be the latest thinking after concerned business leaders recently met new Cheshire West and Chester Council chief executive Andrew Lewis and deputy chief executive Charlie Seward.

The informal meeting was organised by Chester Growth Partnership.

Representing the private sector were Tim Kenney of kenneymoore and Guy Butler from Glenbrook who are spearheading the ‘Northgate Remastered’ campaign.

The meeting comes in the wake of an open letter signed by more than 120 business people calling for a major rethink of the city centre regeneration project, which was dealt a major blow after House of Fraser pulled out as the anchor tenant.

A joint statement was issued later which read: “All agreed that the development is of huge importance to the city and wider borough, and represented a unique opportunity to deliver growth and jobs. It was also agreed that the proposed development needed to reflect recent fundamental changes in the business environment for retail, and increase the relative importance within the site for good quality housing, leisure and cultural attractions, and high quality public realm.

“The opportunity to create a new covered market, rivalling the best in the world, was enthusiastically supported.”

Chester property expert Mr Kenney recently told the full council the collective experience of city businesses was ‘vast’ but ‘currently completely under-utilised’ on the project.

The latest meeting acknowledged this must be addressed so Chester Growth Partnership (CGP) is to facilitate an ongoing dialogue by setting up a dedicated working group.

CGP chairman Peter Carstensen said: “This was a very important meeting as it demonstrates the desire of CWaC to engage with the private sector at the highest level in a meaningful and substantial manner. The Northgate scheme is of fundamental importance for the regeneration of Chester and the successful implementation of the Northgate scheme will provide a catalyst for ongoing future investment in and around the city.”

Mr Kenney said afterwards in an email to supporters: “I can’t tell you exactly what we discussed because this meeting was held under ‘Chatham House rules’. The reason being that it enabled all present to have an open and frank discussion which might otherwise have been difficult to achieve.

“I can report that the meeting offered both sides the opportunity for constructive cross-fertilisation of ideas and it was very evident that the various points we have been making have been received and considered, and very clearly, the council are now taking note of our views and opinions.”