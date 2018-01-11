Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you want to start a new interest for 2018 and like cycling, walking or nature, national charity Sustrans is recruiting volunteers with a variety of skills to help maintain and promote the popular Chester Greenway.

The national charity, which helps more people to walk and cycle, is keen to hear from anyone who enjoys cycling or walking and has some spare time to help out with a variety of tasks on the eight mile cycle and walking route, including practical maintenance of paths, habitat management, litter picking, and putting up signs.

Skills such as photography, social media, presenting and promotion would also be helpful.

Sustrans volunteer coordinator Abigail Pound said: “We need self-motivated people who would be happy to work individually or with a group. There are lots of tasks to help maintain our cycle route and improve the habitats for wildlife, as well as opportunities such as photography and social media. Please get in touch if you’d like to be involved.”

]The Chester Greenway, which runs from Chester to Connah’s Quay, is part of Sustrans National Cycle Network (NCN) - more than 14,700 miles of cycle and walking routes throughout the UK, many of which are traffic-free.

Some paths, such as the Chester Greenway, are owned and maintained by Sustrans and looked after by a dedicated team of volunteers throughout the country.

Volunteers get training, support and tools, and the chance to meet like-minded people at regular volunteer days and training opportunities.

For more information on volunteer opportunities or ideas about cycle and walking routes in Cheshire, Merseyside or other areas of the UK visit the website at www.sustrans.org.uk

To contact volunteer coordinator director email Abigail.pound@sustrans.org.uk