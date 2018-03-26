Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Second World War aircraft hangar dating back to 1940 is available to let in Ellesmere Port.

The hangar, based at the old Hooton Park Airfield is available through commercial agency Fisher German.

It was originally used by the No. 7 Aircraft Assembly Unit for the servicing of Mosquito aircraft during the Second World War.

The hangar was then taken over by the 610 County of Chester Squadron after the war which used the building to service Spitfire aircraft and then Meteor jet fighters until 1957.

It has since been used for industrial purposes, most recently as a storage and distribution facility, and benefits from a large open unit, storage space including a workshop area with garage pit, and office space.

Julian Mellis, of Fisher German, said: “It is incredibly unusual to see a building steeped in so much history become available to let.

“The hanger has a fascinating past and has been used to service hundreds of aircraft. Interestingly, part of the original runway still remains on the site leading up to the main entrance of the hangar.

“It was used until 1957 by 610 Squadron which took part in the Battle of Britain and also took part in shooting down German ‘flying-bombs’ that would have otherwise landed on London.

“It forms an excellent storage space suitable for a range of uses, subject to planning. The building extends to about 51,171 sq ft, including a large open 28,479 sq ft unit, so provides ample space.

“The main hangar area is clad with corrugated sheeting with concrete floors throughout and would be suitable for cargo storage or businesses such as a transport firm.

“Hooton Park forms part of the Hooton Estate, adjacent to the Vauxhall car plant, and is in a very convenient location based only a short distance from the M53.”

Further information about the hangar is available by contacting Fisher German’s James Clempner on 01565 757972 or Julian Mellis on 01244 409666.