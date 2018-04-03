Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A champion shire horse from Cotebrook had a meeting with royalty.

Two times supreme national champion Cotebrook Loch Anna from the Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre features on a limited edition vase by the renowned Moorcroft Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent.

It has been produced to celebrate the Shire Horse Society’s 140 year anniversary.

To mark the anniversary, the Countess of Wessex attended the 2018 shire horse national show held at Bingley Hall in Stafford where she was presented with a print of the design used on the vase by Moorcroft designer Kerry Goodwin.

Just 50 vases have been produced with 20% of the proceeds going to the society, a charity set up to protect the shire breed.

The Countess was introduced to Anna by Alistair and Janet King from the Cotebrook centre.

Anna then headed back into the show ring to defend her title emerging as reserve champion.

Only four-years-old, she now has two supreme champion awards and one reserve champion which the centre describes as a ‘fantastic achievement for such a young horse with a long show career ahead of her’.

Alistair now hopes to get Anna in foal for 2019.

The centre, open to the public, is currently in the middle of a Foal Watch video diary documenting the new arrivals on to the farm.

Set in 50 acres, it is home to the internationally famous Cotebrook shire horse stud and has been breeding prize winning shire horses for more than 40 years.