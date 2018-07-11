Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 60 businesses across Chester city centre have joined forces as part of a new loyalty scheme designed to attract more visitors to the city’s small and independent shops, bars and restaurants.

The ‘Love Local’ campaign has been created by Chester’s Business Improvement District (BID), CH1ChesterBID, to encourage local residents to support the “unique and boutique” businesses in Chester city centre that contribute to the city’s charm and appeal.

Popular businesses including The Chef’s Table, The Flower Cup, Netherworld, Marmalade, City Gate and Rigby Jewellers are all backing the scheme, which will see loyalty cards handed out to customers with every purchase.

Every time a purchase is made in a participating store throughout July, customers will be offered the chance to enter the Love Local competition for the chance to win £250 in city centre vouchers.

CH1ChesterBID plan to make the scheme a permanent initiative on Chester’s high street with a future prize of a £50 voucher up for grabs each month for the winner of the competition.

The launch of Love Local also coincides with Independent Retailer Month this July, which is organised by retail expert Clare Rayner, and aims to highlight the important role that smaller, independent retailers play in local economies around the UK.

Marketing manager at CH1ChesterBID Judy Tagell said: “Our Love Local campaign is all about giving people another reason to explore the wonderful independent stores and small businesses we have in the city centre.

“We’re really fortunate to have so many incredible shops, bars and restaurants in Chester, and we want to encourage local people and visitors to indulge in what they have right here on their doorstep.

“Independent stores are vital to our local economy and somewhere between 50-70p of every £1 spent locally is recirculated back into the area, which helps to boost jobs and keep our high street healthy.

“So whether it’s a bit of retail therapy or enjoying some food with friends, we want people to discover more of what Chester has to offer and get behind the unique and boutique businesses that make Chester such a special city to live and work in.”

As well as providing support to businesses throughout the month, CH1ChesterBID will also be running a special marketing campaign to help raise the profile of the city’s small and independent businesses. More information about the campaign can be found at www.experiencechester.co.uk/love-local/

Director at Rigby Jewellers on Frodsham Street Jason Rigby said: “It’s brilliant to see so many small businesses coming together like this.

“We’re working hard to fight back against competition from things like online shopping and retail parks, which we can only do if we really promote the wide range of experiences there are to enjoy in Chester city centre. Collectively, I think we can do some really exciting things that will entice people to come and support local stores like us.”

Manager of Netherworld on Bridge Street Antony Cooper added: “We want local people to fall back in love with their city centre this July.

“The small and independent businesses in this city are a real point of difference but we rely completely on our customers to keep us going. It’s fantastic to be part of a citywide campaign that’s designed to help raise our profile and I hope local residents will really get behind it.”

For more information about Love Local and a list of all the businesses involved in the campaign, visit: www.experiencechester.co.uk/love-local/ and follow @CH1Chester for all the latest updates throughout the month.