Children of all ages can enjoy a fun-filled National Playday celebration at Blacon Adventure Playground.

Playday is an annual event celebrating children’s right to play, as well as highlighting the importance of play in young people’s lives.

This year’s Playday is taking place on Wednesday, August 1, and to mark the occasion, Avenue Services is providing a wide variety of free activities for everyone to enjoy at Blacon Adventure Playground, in Kipling Road.

Between 11am-3pm families will be able to enjoy den building, schoolyard games, zorb football, messy art play, dancing and more.

There will also be an assortment of food on offer at a small cost, including hot dogs, candyfloss and popcorn.

Paul Knight, head of avenue services, said: “National Playday is all about celebrating play and its importance to children’s lives and Blacon Adventure Playground is the perfect place to do so.

“We’re very fortunate to have such a fantastic facility on our doorstep in Blacon and we look forward to welcoming lots of children and families along to enjoy a fun-filled occasion.”

For more information about Blacon Adventure Playground and other upcoming events and activities, visit blaconadventureplayground.co.uk.

Avenue Services, which is a not-for-profit organisation, is a joint venture between Sanctuary Group and Cheshire West and Chester Council.