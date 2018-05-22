Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A variety of food trucks will gather for the first event of its kind in Tattenhall on Friday (May 25).

Food Truck Friday will take place from 5pm until 9pm at Applegates Farm Shop on the A41 with a host of vendors serving all kinds of food and drink.

Farmshop owner Paul Walker is hosting the event to celebrate six months at Applegates and to kick-start the summer season.

The 36-year-old, who previously ran a mobile catering business himself, said: “My own food truck Amelie, a vintage Citroen HY, is parked outside the shop much of the time and always attracts a lot of attention from customers. On Friday, they’ll get to see her in action!

“This event is taking me back to my roots, but it’s also a great opportunity to work with other local business and provide something different for the Tattenhall community.

“We hope it will be well received and if it is, Food Truck Friday will become a regular event.”

Alongside Paul’s truck Amelie, which will be serving his speciality barbecue food, six more vendors will be operating from Applegates carpark. And with their diverse offerings, everyone will be catered for.

They include Chester-based businesses L’Atelier, a cocktail bar, and Pudding and Scoop, a bakery, both run from vintage horseboxes; Meltdown, the Handbridge based Grilled Cheese café, Hanky Panky Pancakes in their converted vintage caravan and Frida, a Tex Mex truck from Southport.