Police are appealing for information after three men forced their way inside a Chester house in the middle of the night.

The men, wearing dark clothing with the hoods up, made their way into the back door of a house on Hoole Gardens in Hoole at 2.30am on Tuesday (January 2) and managed to get into the house but left empty handed.

They were then seen leaving the property by jumping over a fence.

Detective Constable Keith Campbell, of Chester CID, said: “I believe these offenders were attempting to target the Hoole, Upton or Kingsway area of Chester.

“Therefore I am keen for anyone who lives in these areas and may have any CCTV to get in touch. If you have footage from midnight until 4am on 2 January which shows three men it could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 50 of January 2.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.