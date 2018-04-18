Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family is disappointed with the sentence handed to a driver found guilty of causing the death of their loved one following a collision on the A54 at Kelsall.

Catherine Routhwaite, 65, from Ashton Hayes , who was convicted of death by careless driving at Chester Crown Court , was behind the wheel of her car and the 21-year-old deceased, Ashley O’Dowd, was riding a motorcycle.

Ashley, from Winsford , suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Routhwaite, who lives in Willow Hayes, was sentenced to 150 hours community service, disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £3,500 in costs.

Following conviction, Ashley’s family issued the following statement: “We feel let down by the sentencing of Routhwaite. She had the opportunity to enter a guilty plea at the start of this matter. She has put us through 15 months of hell and a trial while trying to cope with the loss of our son.

“During this trial Ashley should have been celebrating his 23rd birthday. She was clearly responsible for her actions and Ashley’s death. Our lives will never be the same again. Ashley was a unique young man who was loved dearly by everyone.”

In the statement, the family asked the media not to approach them at this difficult time.

The collision took place shortly after 6pm on Monday, November 7, 2016, when Routhwaite’s blue Hyundai Coupe was involved in a collision with Ashley’s red Aprilia motorbike travelling towards Northwich .

An investigation by Cheshire’s Roads Policing Team revealed Routhwaite had not seen the motorbike when she was turning off Kelsall Road on to Ashton Lane. As a result her car crossed the path of the motorcyclist and the two vehicles collided.

PC Geraint Williams, a roads policing investigator, said: “This was a heart-breaking incident which has resulted in a young man having his life tragically cut short. Ashley’s family have been deeply affected by his death and their lives will never be the same again.

“I would also like to thank all of the witnesses involved in the case – especially those who stopped at the scene and attempted to help Ashley following the collision.”