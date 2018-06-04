Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A casualty was taken to hospital after a car was involved in a collision with a sign for a mini-roundabout.

Firefighters released the patient from the car following the accident which happened in Chester Road, Huntington , Chester , about 2.30pm on Sunday (June 3).

North West Ambulance Service , who sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene, took the casualty to the Countess of Chester Hospital .

It has been confirmed the person, of unknown gender or age, did not suffer major trauma.