A fire that started in the living room of a bungalow was caused by electrical heating equipment, firefighters have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the property on Philips Lane, Great Sutton, just before 11pm last night (Wednesday, December 13) and put the blaze out using a hose reel.

A large fan was also used the remove smoke from the property and a thermal imaging camera to check the area.

Two casualties suffered smoke inhalation and were handed to the care of paramedics.